Sun Valley Conference 2021: What is a Billionaire Summer Camp and Who Will Attend?

The latest version of the annual conference held by Allen & Company, a private investment firm, brought together some of the biggest names in technology, media, and finance this week in Sun Valley, Idaho. Because of the number of billionaires in attendance, the event has been termed “summer camp for billionaires.”

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the private conference, which is in its 38th year, will be canceled in 2020.

According to reports, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are among those who have been seen at this year’s event, which began on Tuesday and ends on July 10.

In a video posted by Charles Gasparino, a senior correspondent for Fox Business Network, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was also spotted at the conference.

"Love is in the air!" Gasparino tweeted, "Cc @JeffBezos and Lauren Sanchez are back in #SunValley more now on @FoxBusiness w/ @LizClaman."

It’s love in the air! @JeffBezos and Lauren Sanchez are back in #SunValley on @FoxBusiness courtesy of @LizClaman pic.twitter.com/u9fXN7vD0t

July 8, 2021 — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino)

According to David Gura, a reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered program, the yearly event is billed as a mixer for top tech and media moguls.

The invitation-only gathering allows CEOs to connect, chat, and discuss transactions in secret, with all discussions and activities remaining confidential. While the conference’s subjects aren’t revealed to the public, Gura claims that the attendee list can provide some insight into what might be on the table.

Several important mergers, acquisitions, and other agreements have reportedly been done as a result of discussions at the Sun Valley conference throughout the years, including Bezos’ purchase of The Washington Post and Disney’s acquisition of ABC, according to Insider.

According to Bloomberg, the meeting aided Comcast Corporation’s acquisition of NBCUniversal and Verizon Communications Inc.’s acquisition of AOL.

Who will be in attendance?

According to photographs from Getty and other publications, several significant company chiefs, media executives, and other public personalities attended the conference, including the following:

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, Tim Cook, Apple's CEO Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Co-CEO of Netflix.