Summer vacation plans are fading as Portugal is placed on the amber list.

Summer vacation plans are dimming as travel restrictions were strengthened in response to mounting worries about coronavirus strains and mutations.

After Portugal was put to the amber travel list just weeks after the holiday hotspot reopened to British holidaymakers, tourism executives are facing “another lost summer.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged caution ahead of the scheduled domestic unlock on June 21, blaming the action on the discovery of “a sort of Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian type” and an increased test positive rate in the country.

The discovery comes as it was reported that the Covid strain that was first discovered in India is now the most common in the UK.

Off 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Portugal, including the islands of Madeira and the Azores, will be removed from the green list, which exempts travelers from having to quarantine upon their return. This means that travelers will have to self-isolate for 10 days at home.

The tourist sector was disappointed by Thursday’s statement, which also reiterated that no new countries will be added to the green list for the time being, despite speculation that popular locations such as several Spanish and Greek islands might be added.

John Holland-Kaye, the CEO of Heathrow, has accused the government of “almost assuring another lost summer for the tourist sector.”

“If the Government is serious about protecting UK jobs and supporting businesses across the country, it must take swift action to reopen flights to key trading partners, remove testing for vaccinated passengers from ‘green’ countries, and reduce the cost and complexity of testing, as other G7 countries are doing,” he said.

Portugal questioned the “logic” of the decision as vacationers in the country hurry to book flights back to the UK before the quarantine measures take effect.

“We take note of the British decision to remove Portugal off the travel ‘green list,’ the logic of which we cannot understand,” the account of Portugal’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs tweeted shortly after the revisions were disclosed.

“Portugal continues to implement its cautious and progressive deconfinement strategy, with. (This is a brief piece.)