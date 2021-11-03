Suicide Rates Declined in 2020, according to the CDC, while Rates Among Younger Americans Increased.

In 2020, the number of Americans who committed suicide decreased, while the rate of suicide among younger people, notably persons of color, increased.

According to a study issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, a two-decade increase in suicide rates has slowed. Despite the economic and social hardship caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the fall continues.

In 2020, there were 45,855 suicides, down 3% from the previous year, when the decrease began.

Suicide rates were reduced in all demographic groups. Between the ages of 35 and 74, the CDC reported reductions. The 45-54 and 55-64 age categories had decreases of 1.7 and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Suicides were 2% lower for men and 9% lower for women in 2020 than in 2019. Suicide rates decreased by 5% for American Indians and Alaska Natives, 6% for Asian Americans, and 3% for non-Hispanic whites across all ethnic groups.

Younger Americans, on the other hand, had a more bleak outlook.

Suicides among young males aged 10-14 and 25-34 years old increased by 13% and 5%, respectively. For women and girls aged 15 to 24, there was a 4% increase. Men have generally been responsible for more suicide deaths than women, either because they choose more lethal suicide means, such as firearms, or because they are less likely than women to seek treatment for mental illness.

Suicide rates among younger Americans were rising across the board, regardless of race. Between 2019 and 2020, suicides among Black and Hispanic Americans increased modestly, but suicides among men in both categories increased by 3% and 5%, respectively. Suicides among Hispanic males aged 10-14 increased by 29% in 2019 compared to the previous year, while Black girls in this age group increased by 31%.