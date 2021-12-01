Suicide Disease Causes ‘Unbearable’ Pain Up To 25 Times A Day In A Woman.

A British lady who has been diagnosed with a rare illness that causes “agonizing agony” has started a fundraising campaign to help pay a surgery that could provide her with respite and allow her to start a family.

Laura Cruz, 28, awoke on Jan. 12 with a faint tingle on the right side of her mouth, which quickly turned into intense agony, according to 7News.com.au.

Cruz’s disease was initially misdiagnosed as shingles, but after visiting a doctor and completing testing, she was diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia (TN), according to the site.

Trigeminal neuralgia is a neuropathic ailment characterized by periods of extreme pain in the face that originate from the trigeminal nerve. It has been dubbed “suicide disease” because of the pain it causes. This nerve begins around the top of the ear and splits into three sections, conveying pain, touch, and temperature feelings from the face to the brain. It is responsible for sending pain, touch, and temperature sensations from the face to the brain.

Cruz claims she began experiencing extreme pain “up to 25 times each day,” causing her to “scream out loud.”

“I can’t brush my hair or teeth, eat, sleep, stand in the wind, or touch my face without feeling the severe pain of being electrocuted across my face,” the primary school teacher, who married 29-year-old cameraman Tony Cruz in the summer, stated.

“The flare-ups are so awful,” she continued, “that I can see why it’s nicknamed the Suicide Disease.”

Cruz said the medication was “healing” her, but that the side effects, such as memory loss and organ issues, were “doing more harm than good.”

She has also been cautioned against having children because the drug has a significant risk of causing abnormalities.

Cruz eventually went to a private neurosurgeon, who told her that an intrusive procedure called microvascular decompression may provide her with both instant and long-term pain relief. Blood vessels that are contacting or wrapped around her trigeminal nerve would be relieved by the surgery, which would reduce pressure on the nerve.

Cruz, however, has been forced to seek private care since she “can’t wait that long” while in “unbearable” pain, according to her GoFundMe account, which is hoping to raise a fraction of the £18,000 ($23,940) she needs for the operation on Jan. 20.

Cruz claims that the big surgery is the “nearest thing to a cure” and that it will give her “ten years of no agony” and allow her to start a family.

“This operation has the potential to succeed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.