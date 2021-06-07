Sturgeon takes a planned break. Relaxations for a large part of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has put a halt to plans to loosen Covid restrictions across much of Scotland, claiming that the country is still at a “sensitive and fragile juncture” in its fight against the virus.

The First Minister stated, in a “mixed bag” announcement, that Glasgow, which had been subjected to the harshest restrictions in the country, will see them eased significantly, with the city shifting to Level 2 as of Saturday.

Many island settlements will be demoted to Level 0 – the lowest level in Scotland’s five-tier system – on that day, while 15 council areas will be demoted to Level 1.

However, there are 13 local businesses.