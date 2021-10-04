Study on the Effects of Childhood Abuse on Adult Relationships.

A nine-year study indicated that childhood maltreatment is connected to poor adult relationships. They also identified the key “pathways” that lead to this connection.

Those who have experienced childhood maltreatment are more distrustful, aloof, and have an insecure attachment style, according to the authors of a new study published in Child Abuse & Neglect. Maltreatment has also been linked to mental health concerns like depression, severe alcoholism, and anxiety.

“Physical abuse, sexual abuse, psychological (or emotional) abuse, and neglect are four common kinds of childhood maltreatment,” the researchers said. “Child abuse can have a wide range of harmful outcomes.”

According to the researchers, childhood maltreatment may have an impact on relationship quality, since intimate adult relationships with a history of childhood maltreatment have been reported to be “less stable and of worse quality” than the general population.

According to Science Alert, previous studies have revealed that child maltreatment or neglect might lead to insecure attachment patterns. This contrasts with safe adult attachment types, in which people strive for a balance of autonomy and intimacy.

A Near-Decade-Long Investigation

The researchers wanted to see how much childhood maltreatment is associated to “adult insecure attachment and intimate relationships,” as well as what “pathways” might be moderating this link.

The researchers did this by following 2,035 participants aged 18 to 65 who were part of the ongoing Netherlands Study of Depression and Anxiety (NESDA). They followed the participants for nearly a decade, during which time they were evaluated for depression and anxiety in the first, second, fourth, and sixth years. In the fourth year, they were evaluated for childhood maltreatment, and in the ninth year, they were evaluated for the quality of their relationships and attachment types, according to Science Alert.

The researchers wrote, “Childhood maltreatment was related with depression severity and anxiety severity, which is consistent with multiple other studies.” “Individuals who report more childhood maltreatment also have more insecure attachment patterns and have lower-quality interpersonal relationships in adulthood.”

From maltreatment as a child to low-quality relationships as an adult

The researchers found two “typical routes” that link childhood maltreatment to these impacts, with the strongest one relating childhood maltreatment to “higher depressive severity, anxious attachment, and worse quality of intimate relationships.”

