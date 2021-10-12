Study Finds Toxic, Potentially Harmful Chemicals in Dozens of Popular E-Liquids

A team of experts discovered that dozens of commonly available e-liquids used in e-cigarettes actually contain dangerous and damaging substances. Some of these can harm your lungs, while others can impact your immune system.

A team of researchers studied the chemical composition of 65 popular e-liquids sold in Australia in both their fresh and older forms for their study, which was published in the Medical Journal of Australia. According to a news release from Curtin University, the products they examined were available over-the-counter and advertised as “nicotine-free.” The researchers found that “the measured quantities of propylene glycol and glycerol frequently differed from those listed on the e-liquid label.” “One or more potentially dangerous compounds, such as benzaldehyde, menthol, trans-cinnamaldehyde, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, were found in all e-liquids.” According to Associate Professor Alexander Larcombe of Curtin University, one of the study’s co-leads, several of these compounds are recognized to be “toxins and irritants.” According to the university, benzyl alcohol was found in 42 of the 65 e-liquids tested, which is a “solvent and taste enhancer” that can cause “severe” skin and allergy reactions.

Meanwhile, benzaldehyde, which was found in “dangerously high amounts” in almost all of the e-liquids and is generally added to the product for its almond-like flavor, is an inhalation irritant that can limit a person’s “ability to remove inhaled germs,” according to Professor Larcombe.

“The presence of benzaldehyde in many of these items is alarming. It means that the vast majority of vapers are inhaling a chemical that has been categorized as ‘Harmful if inhaled’ by the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals.” According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, it is on the list of forbidden e-liquid ingredients, according to Larcombe. This means that it is not permitted in Australian e-liquids.

Meanwhile, trans-cinnamaldehyde can impair immunological response, while menthol can actually boost nicotine’s addictive properties, which the researchers discovered in 9% of the items despite the fact that they were advertised as “nicotine-free.”

“Nicotine is relatively frequent in ‘nicotine-free’ e-liquids,” the researchers stated, “with consequences for health and addiction.” “Nicotine in Australian ‘nicotine-free’ e-liquids could be the consequence of a manufacturing error or a lack of quality control.” The fact that e-liquids do not come with a detailed list of chemicals is troubling, according to Larcombe. This means that users have no idea what chemicals they’re inhaling.

