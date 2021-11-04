Study Finds That Eating Alone Can Be Harmful To Heart Health.

According to a new study, eating alone may raise the risk of heart disease in older women. It draws attention to yet another critical aspect of heart health to keep an eye on.

Healthy dietary habits are vital for maintaining cardiovascular health, but there are also additional factors that can increase one’s risk. One of these aspects, according to the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), is having a companion when eating.

Previous research has indicated a variety of harmful effects of eating alone, according to the group. Eating alone more frequently, for example, has been associated to an increased risk of abdominal obesity and high blood pressure. Furthermore, when people are alone, they tend to consume more quickly. This behavior can lead to increases in waist circumference, blood pressure, and body mass index – all of which can raise the risk of CVD and metabolic syndrome.

The importance of having a friend during meals, on the other hand, has been largely disregarded. Changes like the COVID-19 epidemic and the availability of meal delivery services have led to an increase in persons eating alone, according to NAMS. Women, on the other hand, have a higher risk of CVD than men because of their lower estrogen levels.

“Although these data show that eating alone is a risk factor for CVD in older women,” NAMS said, “few research have explored the link between eating alone and CVD prevalence.”

Researchers looked at 590 menopausal women over 65 years old in a new study published in Menopause to see if there was a difference in nutritional status, health habits, and the possibility of the women developing CVD or its risk factors depending on whether they ate alone or with companions.

Women who ate more than two meals alone in a day were placed in the eating alone (EA) group, while those who ate more than two meals with companions were placed in the eating with others (EO) group.

Those who ate alone had “poorer nutritional awareness and intake,” according to the researchers. They consumed less energy, carbohydrate, salt, potassium, and dietary fiber than those who ate with others. Angina was also found to be “highly related” with the practice, with those who ate alone being 2.58 times more likely to experience the symptom.

