Students repeatedly ignore a professor’s request that they wear masks in class in Georgia.

After his personal request to students to wear masks was rejected, a Georgia professor believes he will “never be able to look at this profession the same way.”

Matthew LeHew is an assistant professor of communication and a Faculty Fellow at Dalton State College’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.

“Masks are strongly suggested, especially for people who are not completely vaccinated,” according to official Dalton State College standards, “but they are no longer needed in most places on campus.”

Despite the permissive standards, LeHew was eager for students to wear facial coverings in his classes, so he devised a strategy to reach out to them on a personal level.

On Twitter, he added, “I start every session with an ultrasound photo of my son due in October, begging with my students to wear masks as a personal favor to my family.”

To say the least, their response was unsatisfactory.

Only 5 of 45 of his classmates wore masks in cramped, overcrowded classrooms, he reported.

“I’ll never look at this work the same way again.”

LeHew’s story has received over 7,400 retweets and 63,000 likes on Twitter.

30 August 2021 — Matthew LeHew (@matthewlehew)

Other professors have also responded, keen to share their own experiences with students wearing masks.

“I told my students they could murder me because I underwent heart surgery,” said Dr. Allen Gee, an English professor at Columbus State University. I urged them that they should mask even if they didn’t believe in it for the benefit of their classmates. Now there’s only one who isn’t wearing a mask.”

