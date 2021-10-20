Students are exchanging advice on how to tell if drinks have been laced with illegal substances.

On Instagram, a post explaining the indicators that your drink has been spiked has gone viral, sparking a lot of controversy.

Student Beans posted an infographic titled “How to Recognize a Drink That’s Been Spiked or Tampered With” on October 17.

The tell-tale indications are described as a hazy appearance, excessive bubbles, sinking ice, and a change in hue in the post, which has received over 426,681 likes.

“Tell a bar manager, bouncer, or member of staff,” the account continues, listing ways to assist a buddy if they feel they have been spiked.

“Stay with them and chat to them as much as you can.” If their condition worsens, call an ambulance.

“Don’t let them walk home alone.” Allowing them to leave the venue with someone you don’t know or trust is not a good idea. Attempt to keep them from consuming additional alcohol.” “Drink spiking is an issue that should not exist,” Student Beans adds in the description, “but we’ve put together this post for you, to raise awareness and help educate.” You might not be able to tell if you’ve been spiked by the scent or taste, so please read and take notes since it could save your life, the life of a friend, or even a stranger.” 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.