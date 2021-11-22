Students and administration are in hot water as a result of the latest TikTok trend.

A new trend on TikTok has caused problems for kids and officials in a number of school districts.

Video subjects are seen miming the gestures of pointing and shooting a gun with their cellphone or their hands while Nardo Wick’s song “Who Want Smoke?” plays in the background.

According to Fox 32, the administration of Tinley Park High School in Illinois replied to a video that appeared to show students, instructors, and the principal partaking in the challenge. The instructors and the principal, according to district spokesperson Jamie Bonnema, thought they were in a film encouraging school spirit.

“When we watched this footage, we were really dissatisfied,” Bonnema said in a statement to The Washington Newsday. “We are presently researching the situation and taking this video seriously.” She went on to say that watching the video was “disappointing,” and that pupils found the information “humorous.” “It’s even more tragic that a student would choose to deceive staff members who are there to support and assist them on a daily basis,” Bonnema added.

The video was reuploaded to TikTok after being first posted to Facebook, according to Fox 32.

In addition to Tinley Park High School, TikTok user @0fficial.lilchriss claims that more than 50 students from West Creek High School in Tennessee were suspended for participating in the trend.

He explained in a series of videos that after publishing the “Who Want Smoke?” video, he and other persons in the TikTok video were summoned to the front desk.

As police arrived at the school, lilchriss said administrators were discussing other schools and various forms of suspension.

“CPD was telling us how it might be a felony charge, how I could go to jail for it,” the TikToker stated.

Many commenters on @0fficial.lilchriss’s videos were perplexed as to why the pupils had been suspended for participating in the trend and backed them up.

“I don’t understand why they’re treating you like criminals because of a TikTok.” “That’s what everyone’s been doing,” one individual wrote.

Another viewer remarked, “Other students definitely doin drugs n da restroom yet they worried bout sum phones [sic].”

"I don't think it's so serious that y'all shoulda been suspended," one commenter said.