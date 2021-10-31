Strict Rules for Playing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” Spark Fury at the Bar

Mariah Carey fans are outraged when an unnamed Texas nightclub allegedly imposed strict limits on the amount of times her holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” can be played over the holidays.

Carey has even weighed in on the online dispute, which was triggered after critic and journalist Kyle Smith shared a photo supposedly taken in Dallas showing the drinking establishment’s tight rules regarding the song’s playing.

The text on the sign reads: "If played before December 1, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" will be skipped. After December 1, the song is only permitted to be played once per night." The sign appeared next to a "Dallas jukebox" in an unknown club, according to Smith's post. Smith has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

The location of the establishment is unknown, but that hasn’t stopped the post from becoming viral, with Smith’s tweet receiving over 8,000 engagements.

Carey’s adoring supporters were not pleased.

"Since the owner of the pub is most likely a Mariah fan, why not put every other Christmas music on there as well?" ArchangelLach penned a letter. "The fact that people continue to choose that song over all the others demonstrates what a true classic it is." "Anybody who doesn't appreciate a song that actually and instantly spreads love and happiness and is like the pinnacle of Christmas can't be a very likable person," Infiniteillest added. Some people thought Carey's Christmas song was unfairly singled out. The rules were dubbed "strange" by MariahsRarities, who pointed out that "music by white singers" were not subjected to the same restrictions. But I'm sure they'll play all the white artists' songs over and over again. Why is Mariah being singled out? #FreeBritney (@MariahsRarities): Suspicious pic.twitter.com/ekWrEKnsBM 24th of October, 2021 "They hate to see a girlboss win," Jradulovstan concluded, noting that there were no rules in place for the likes of Christmas artist Michael Buble. Despite the outrage expressed by many Carey fans, there appears to be widespread support for limiting the amount of times the song can be played. "FINALLY!" Moreandagain retweeted the article.