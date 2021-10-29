Strangers’ Reactions to Compliments are Melting Hearts on the Internet.

As one TikTok account with over 3.5 million followers demonstrates, it’s wonderful to be nice.

People love it when La La Land Kind Cafe, a chain of cafes dedicated to hiring foster youth, puts videos on their Facebook page complimenting strangers.

To date, the account has received 47.8 million likes for 40 videos of “drive-by kindness.”

One video in particular, which was published on September 2, has had over 6.5 million views and is an excellent illustration of the joy that words can bring. You can see it here.

It starts with a woman yelling compliments at people from the front seat of an automobile.

“I adore your dress,” she says to one woman, “it makes your skin tone appear beautiful,” and then exclaims to another male that he “looks like a movie star.”

Before two younger women are told that they “look like the major protagonists today,” one lady in uniform is told that she is “doing really fine” at her profession. Several others receive compliments on their outfits and hairdo.

@lalalandkindcafe

TURN UP THE VOLUME FOR THE LADY AT THE END! #drivebykindness #spreadkindness #spreadlove #bekind #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp # Hoobastank is the reason. All of these folks respond with grateful grins, but the video’s star is an older woman who is told by the video’s author that her blouse “looks extremely nice on her” and that she “loves” it.

The elder woman, who is dressed in a pink striped T-shirt, looks down at her and says, “That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that. Thank you very much!” The following is the caption for the video: “TURN UP THE VOLUME FOR THE LADY AT THE END! #drivebykindness #spreadkindness #spreadlove #bekind #fyp #drivebykindness ep.38 #drivebykindness #spreadkindness #spreadlove #bekind #fyp” Her pure joy is undoubtedly the reason for the video’s 1.7 million likes and nearly 10,000 comments.

Erica, a TikToker, had this to say: “Is it possible for you to drive down my street? Some pleasant words would be greatly appreciated.” Heidzzz6, for example, posed the following question: “Make kindness a habit. It’s actually a lot more entertaining to look at what’s intriguing about people rather than what’s wrong with them. Your message is fantastic.” @lalalandkindcafe Please wait until the very end. she stated This is a condensed version of the information.