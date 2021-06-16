Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s and Travis Scott’s daughter, makes a ‘adorable’ red carpet appearance.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s kid, stole the spotlight at the couple’s most recent red carpet appearance.

On Tuesday evening, the A-list couple attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City with their 3-year-old daughter.

Scott was one of a number of people recognized for their contributions to fashion culture.

While the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and the singer garnered news for their public appearances, it was their kid who caused the internet to explode.

Spectators couldn’t stop raving over the “adorable” tot as she smiled for the cameras, repeatedly entering into frame with her astonished parents on the carpet.

Webster wore two space buns at the top of her head with an effortlessly elegant black midi dress, emulating the duo’s star appeal.

Her white and blue high-top sneakers were the show-stopper of her ensemble, according to GQ, and are thought to be from her father’s impending Air Jordan collaboration with Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara.

“Stormi Webster providing looks,” tweeted Twitter user @AlyssaBroda, awestruck by Webster’s appearance.

@KKELU_ gushed, “Stormi sporting only exclusive sneakers.”

Her “sneaker game is already so ridiculous,” @NOTyourcapucino said.

Stormi waving to the photographers as the trio proceeded towards the carpet was captured on film by @Armodilly.

They wrote, “Omg Stormi’s so sweet.”

“Stormi Webster, 3, snapped and didn’t even have to try #stormi #KylieJenner #TravisScott #StormiWebster,” tweeted @auxsillyk.

@lowkeydeedeee tweeted, “Yeah Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner look fantastic Af but it’s all about STORMI and her Sneakers @trvisXX @KylieJenner.”

“stormi webster, that’s the tweet,” tweeted @istanjuliette.

Others, on the other hand, couldn’t help but be envious of the child’s opulent lifestyle.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are both gorgeous, but it’s all about STORMI and her sneakers. @KylieJenner @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/wvDE5VVmRI

June 16, 2021 — Dee (@lowkeydeedeee)

“Stormi mocking us cuz she got Kylie Jenner as her mom and Travis as her dad ms lightning needs to chill,” user @ICLAUDIASFALLS posted with a photo of Webster putting her tongue out as she stood in front of her parents posing for photos.

At the time of publication, the tweet had over 3,000 likes.

Jenner and Scott, who welcomed their daughter back into the world in 2018, wowed onlookers as they strolled out together.