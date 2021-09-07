Sting is the main suspect in the fourth episode of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Only Murders in the Building episode 4 picked up from the strange and wonderful, yet titillating and terrifying, cliffhanger of the third episode, which saw Oliver’s (Martin Short) dog Winnie poisoned (the main suspect is The Police frontman Sting), a threatening note delivered asking him to end the podcast on Tim Kono’s (Julian Cihi) death, and Mabel (Selena Gomez) potentially one step closer to becoming a serial killer.

Mabel discovered a letter among Tim’s things in episode 3 that said “G.M. 1/31 @4.30PM SHORE ROAD.” At the start of episode 4, she says, “Who the f****GM?” Let’s hope we find out soon. This website has all of the information you’ll need regarding the fourth episode of Only Murders in the Building, titled “The Sting.”

Episode 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ recap

The good news is that Oliver’s dog, Winnie, survived the poisoning. The bad news is that Oliver believes he is not just the group’s leader, but also that the attacker was “musical superstar” Sting, who also left the threatening “End the podcast or I end you” note on his door.

Sting’s situation appears to be worse. Sting had lost millions as a result of mismanaged finances by his old investment firm Wright and Ogilvie, which also happened to be Tim Kono’s former employment in Only Murders in the Building (remember, this is a TV show). This gives Sting a conceivable reason to do what he’s doing. When Charles (Steve Martin) recalls Howard (Tim’s cat-obsessed neighbor) saying just before his death that Tim’s short temper had gotten worse after he was sacked for losing a “big customer’s money”—was that big client Sting?—he adds additional pieces to the picture.

Charles discovers that he was on Ursula’s (Vanessa Aspillaga) list of persons in the building on the night of Tim’s murder, as well as on her list of people who stayed in the building during the fire alarm, after doing some digging. In Oliver’s view, we have our “next O.J.”, a “hot Buddhist O.J.” he cries. To be fair to Olivier, Sting actually might just be their new prime suspect.

Rather than going to the cops with their Sting suspicions, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver head straight for. This is a condensed version of the information.