Steven Crowder posts a selfie from his hospital bed, claiming that he could ‘physically feel death.’

On Tuesday, Steven Crowder posted a selfie from his hospital bed, writing in the caption that he could “literally feel death.”

The former Fox News contributor, 34, thanked fans for their support on Twitter and Instagram by posting a selfie of himself with a nasal cannula.

He captioned the photo, “Last night took a turn for the worse.” “Have you ever been so close to death that you could physically feel it? He’s a jerk. The good news is that it can be fixed, and things like this do happen. Before you know it, I’ll be back. Thank you for your help.”

While the controversial Louder With Crowder host has not revealed the reason for his hospitalization, he did reveal on July 1 that he was going in for unspecified surgery on his Instagram account.

He captioned a photo of himself wearing a mask and medical gown, “Going into surgery momentarily.” Thank you once more for your thoughtful thoughts and prayers.”

He thanked his followers for their prayers and released a series of images of himself healing in hospital.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.