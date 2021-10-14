Steve Harvey’s daring fashion shoots have drawn comparisons to cartoon characters.

In recent months, Steve Harvey has emerged as an unusual fashion blogger, with his outfit shots eliciting a significant response from admirers.

The 64-year-old is best known as the mustached host of Family Feud, where he normally wears conservative suits, but on his days off, Harvey has embraced color in a major way.

Harvey was a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday after his latest wardrobe update generated a flurry of humorous memes.

Is this the era of Steve Harvey as a fashion influencer? pic.twitter.com/KIqhWdqvEd @blkboybulletin — Kyle (@blkboybulletin) 13th of October, 2021 Social media fans can’t help but compare his captivating sartorial choices to those of many cartoon characters, dressed in leather leggings, a brilliant cobalt blue jacket, and big black boots.

One fan joked, “Steve Harvey and his stylist are going insane.”

Steve Harvey and his stylist are out of their minds. Ole Gunnar Scamskjr (@Nigerianscamsss) October 13, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5YV36cJFFt While another joked, “Carti got Steve Harvey dressed as a bisexual vampire wtf is going on,” referring to Harvey.

Wtf is going on with carti getting Steve Harvey dressed like a bisexual vampire https://t.co/T4SGOgi7W2 — zaccccchary (@xbacchary) 13th of October, 2021 Another said, “Steve Harvey is getting ready to combat some curses.”

Steve Harvey is getting ready to battle some curses https://twitter.com/0P846zHvzf

RedLightning (@RedLightning420) is a Twitter user. 14th of October, 2021 Harvey made headlines last week in an audacious all-green costume that drew similarities to supervillains.

One tweet reads, “This might be the best Steve Harvey meme I’ve ever seen.”

This is possibly the best Steve Harvey parody I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/7RvBm9bd1w — MeAloneInMyMind (@MeAloneInMyMind) 14 October 2021 "Steve Harvey on his Disney Villain Era," another tweet reads. pic.twitter.com/HP2REshLnI steve harvey on his Disney villain era October 14, 2021 — LitFooBooBoOoO (@litfambambam) A thread featuring Steve Harvey as Batman villains pic.twitter.com/1uYBlFzo3a October 9, 2021 — Fuji (@fujifinite) "Steve Harvey: Batman, it's too late. I've already tainted the drinking water supply. Everyone will soon be thirsty, and you know what will happen next mahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha"