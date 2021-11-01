Steve Buscemi Wins Halloween as the ‘How Do You Do, Fellow Kids’ Meme.

Celebrity Halloween costumes are typically a highlight of the season, and Steve Buscemi is undoubtedly one of the standouts this year.

For Halloween 2021, the 63-year-old actor resurrected a classic role that has now become an online meme, and fans and internet users alike are ecstatic.

Buscemi is well known for the amusing “How are you doing, Fellow Kids?” meme that has dominated online culture for years.

And on Sunday night, the Boardwalk Empire actor was seen passing out candy to trick-or-treaters in the Park Slope district of Brooklyn, New York, sporting the famed ensemble—a red baseball cap, a red sweatshirt, and a t-shirt that reads “Music Band.”

The meme started with the Season 6 episode “The Tuxedo Begins,” in which Buscemi played the character Lenny Wosniak on the sitcom 30 Rock.

The character tries and fails to pass himself off as a teenager throughout the episode, while delivering the legendary line “How do you do, fellow kids?”

It’s a term that’s popular on the internet when brands or individuals try and fail to appear cool.

Keith Olbermann, a sports broadcaster, shared images of Buscemi in costume, crowning him the champion of this year’s Halloween.

Several people have shared images from Sunday night wearing Buscemi’s costume, which has gone viral.

One tweet reads, “I need you all to know that Steve Buscemi is going out this year as the ‘Fellow Kids’ meme, and it’s wonderful and ideal.”

“Steve Buscemi dressed up like his own meme for Halloween,” one person added.

“We can’t be friends if you don’t like Steve Buscemi,” Rex Chapman tweeted.

“Steve Buscemi wins celeb Halloween,” writer Amina Akhtar said.

Steve Buscemi is the winner of the celebrity Halloween contest.

In an interview with James Corden last year, Buscemi addressed his meme stardom. When asked if he ever expected the scene to become so famous, Buscemi replied, "You know, that sequence is like, four seconds long."