Steve Burns, the host of ‘Blue’s Clues,’ has moved on.

The animated blue dog Blue’s Clues and his owner, voiced by Steve Burns, first broadcast on Nick Jr. in 1996.

The show is educational, with Blue leaving paw prints all over the place to assist kids figure out what he’ll be doing for the day.

When Burns left the program “abruptly” in 2002, he presented the viewers to his “younger brother” Joe, played by Donovan Patton.

While Burns is no longer the show’s host, he has stayed involved with the children’s program, writing and producing several episodes as well as assisting in the selection of a new host for the revived season in 2019: Joshua Dela Cruz.

Steve and Joe even made an appearance on the show to introduce their “relative” Josh, who would be assisting them in finding Blue’s clues.

Why Did Blue’s Clues Lose Steve Burns?

Burns returned to Twitter to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Blue’s Clues, speaking to older fans who grew up watching him.

He mentioned why he left the show in the clip: to attend college.

“You remember how we used to run about and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and worry out about the mail and do all the fun stuff when we were younger?” he said. Joe is my younger brother, and he’s your new best friend.’

“Then I boarded a bus and went, and we didn’t see one other for a long time.” Is it okay if we just talk about that?”

He admitted that his departure was “a little abrupt,” but that he did so to attend college, which he described as a “difficult” time for him.

He complimented his followers for their achievements over the last two decades, saying that they all “began with clues and now it’s, what?” “Student loans, careers, and families are all intertwined.”

Burns acknowledged that some of these things have been “a little difficult,” but praised the fans for their support, saying he couldn’t have done it all without Blue’s Clues.

“In fact, all of your assistance.” he said. This is a condensed version of the information.