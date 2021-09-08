Steve Burns, host of ‘Blue’s Clues,’ brings fans to tears with a 25th anniversary video.

After starring in a moving video to commemorate the show’s 25th anniversary, Blue’s Clues host Steve Burns has left fans in tears.

Burns was the host of the educational preschool children’s show from its inception in 1996 until his departure in 2002, when Donovan Patton, who played Steve’s younger brother Joe, took over. Fans of the Nickelodeon hit were treated to a sentimental trip down memory lane on Tuesday when a video of Burns reprising his role as Steve was released.

Burns addressed his departure from the show, assuring supporters that he hadn’t forgotten them, while wearing his distinctive striped green shirt and spoke in soft tones.

“You remember how when we were younger we used to run about and hang out with Blue and uncover clues and chat to Mr. Salt and worry out about the mail and so all the fun stuff?” he said in the clip, which was published on the Nick Jr. Twitter account.

“Then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what?’ Important information… I’m getting ready to leave. Joe is my brother, and he’s your new best buddy,’ says the narrator. Then I boarded a bus and fled. And it had been a long time since we had seen each other. Is it okay if we just talk about that? Great. Because I’m aware that was a bit abrupt.

“I just woke up and went to college,” she says. And, by the way, it was a lot of fun because I got to use my head and take things one step at a time, and now I’m doing a lot of the things I wanted to do.”

“And then look at you, and look at everything you’ve done and accomplished in all that time,” he said. “It’s really incredible, isn’t it? We started with hints, after all. And now what is it? Student loans, employment, and families are all factors to consider.

“And some of it has been challenging, to be honest. I’m sure you are aware. And I wanted to inform you that I couldn’t have done it without your assistance. In fact, all of your assistance when we were younger is still assisting me today—right now. And that’s fantastic.”

“I guess I just wanted,” he continued, tugging at heartstrings. This is a condensed version of the information.