Stephen Sondheim, the Giant of Broadway Musical Theater, Has Passed Away at the Age of 91.

According to many media reports, Stephen Sondheim, one of the greatest composers and lyricists in the history of musical theater, died today at the age of 91 at his Roxbury, Connecticut, home. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

For almost 60 years, Sondheim’s words and music have enchanted audiences all over the world. Sharp, intelligent lyrics and stunningly complex music have been hallmarks of his songs. A Broadway revival of Company, featuring Katrina Lenk in a character traditionally played by a man, and an off-Broadway production of Assassins, a dark musical about the lives of nine assassins and would-be assassins, are currently on the New York stage.

