Stephen Harmon, an unvaccinated man who died of COVID in his 30s, received tributes.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a young guy who died of COVID and documented his disease on social media.

According to a tweet sent on Thursday by Brian Houston, pastor of the Hillsong megachurch organization, which Harmon was a supporter of, Stephen Harmon, who was in his early 30s, passed away lately.

“He was one of the most giving people I know and he had so much in front of him,” Houston, who has almost 600,000 Twitter followers and over 700,000 on Instagram, said in a follow-up post on Harmon.

Harmon, who appeared to be unvaccinated based on an Instagram image from earlier this month, had provided frequent updates as his COVID struggle developed over the past week or two.

He detailed how, following his COVID infection, he was diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia and how his condition deteriorated over several days.

Harmon said last week that he was having trouble breathing and was on “the maximum oxygen they can give me.”

He expressed his gratitude by saying, “I’m amazed by the kindness exhibited by so many of you over the previous three weeks.”

Harmon had intubation this week, which is when a tube is placed into the windpipe to help patients who are unable to breathe on their own get air into their lungs, and he died shortly after.

His death garnered widespread attention on social media, with some of his subsequent posts garnering hundreds of likes and comments pushing people to get the vaccine.

“RIP,” one Instagram user remarked in response to Houston’s post. Everyone should get immunized. This is a tragedy. A young life was cut off far too soon.”

There has been a significant increase in the number of Covid cases in the United States.

According to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, COVID cases are on the rise in the United States, with more than 55,000 new infections reported on July 21. This was an increase from the previous week’s figure of 36,905.

By July 4, the Biden administration had failed to fulfill its May goal of getting 70 percent of adults to obtain at least one vaccine shot. According to the CDC, only 68.6% of people aged 18 and over have received at least one dosage.

Meanwhile, 162.2 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 48.8% of the population. This is a condensed version of the information.