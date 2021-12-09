Stephen Colbert performs a Christmas jingle to mock Fox News’ coverage of a tree fire.

The Fox News Christmas tree fire is providing plenty of material for late-night shows, with Stephen Colbert suggesting that if the tree had a gun, it would never have happened.

In the early hours of Wednesday, firefighters battled a large fire outside Fox News’ offices in New York City, after the network’s 50-foot tree was set on fire.

There were no casualties reported, and the fire was put out by authorities.

“We will not be deterred by this premeditated and brazen act of cowardice,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a message to employees following the event.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert had a different reaction, joking, “This would never have happened if the tree had a gun.”

“Fox News tried to tell us that this was coming,” the anchor added. “A Christmas tree bursts into flames every time a store worker says, ‘Happy holidays.'” A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the fire, which is not thought to be politically motivated.

“The cause of the incident is being determined by the NYC Fire Marshall,” a representative for the New York City Police Department told The Washington Newsday on Thursday. “There have been no injuries reported, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Officers arrived and witnessed the individual fleeing the scene, and he was taken into custody without incident.”

Craig Tamanaha, 49, was charged in connection with the fire with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance-endangering others, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, and disorderly behavior.

“Authorities detained a suspect last night, and cops say they believe he is homeless, and mental illness may have played a factor,” Colbert concluded, mocking the arrest. Is it possible to be homeless and mentally sick at the same time? “Oh my God, Bill O’Reilly started the fire!” Colbert then played a clip of Fox anchor Steve Doocy discussing the incident, saying, “It’s beginning to look a lot like arson,” and fashioned a joyful jingle with it.

To the tune of the festive hymn, Colbert sang, “It’s beginning to look a lot like arson…”

"…wherever you go," says the narrator. Take another glance at the tree, and the flames will rage once again, Doocy, stop, drop.