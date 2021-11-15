Stephanie Ruhle’s Remarks Why Are MSNBC’s Inflation Comments Getting Backlash?

Viewers have lambasted Stephanie Ruhle’s assessment of the economy for the ordinary American home as “tone deaf” and “out of touch.”

On The Today Show, the NBC senior business correspondent revealed a “dirty little secret” about the economy, claiming that Americans have more money to spend despite rising prices.

The MSNBC host gave viewers both good and bad news on the economy, but she has been chastised for attempting to put a positive light on a difficult situation.

Stephanie Ruhle on the Economy: What Did She Say?

Ruhle has recently made two appearances.