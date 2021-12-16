Stephanie Matto: Who Is She? The star of “90 Day Fiancé” is selling flatulence in a jar.

Stephanie Matto, the reality star from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé (in which couples have 90 days to be married), has recently gained recognition for her farts. Yes, you read that correctly: Matto’s own strong perfume is being offered in a jar.

On her social media sites, including Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, the 31-year-old has posted about her current business venture.

Matto wrote in a tweet on November 28: “You may be wondering what the ideal holiday present is this year. Starting at $500, you can get a beautifully packaged, sealed, and custom-made fart in a jar…” She allegedly made nearly $50,000 in a week selling jars of her natural gas, according to a video she posted on TikTok on November 29.

But why is that? In the TikTok video, Matto weighed in on the burning subject, saying: “I honestly believe it’s because of my pleasant nature. Also, since I’m a hottie.” Last week, in an interview with Buzzfeed, the reality star explained: “I believe my primary objective was financial gain, but I also believed it would be a great publicity stunt that would garner a lot of attention. And it appears to have worked.” According to Buzzfeed, she has at least 6.5 million views on a viral TikTok video titled “Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar!” (which shows a bit of the procedure behind her gassy business, including eating a lot of beans, protein powder, and other items).

Stephanie Matto: Who Is She?

In the last two years, Matto has appeared in several seasons of 90 Day Fiancé with her ex-girlfriend Erika Owens.

She is an actress who appeared in the 2009 film She’s Got It, which is characterized as a drama about a lady preoccupied with her job, according to her most recent IMDb biography.

In May 2020, it was revealed that Matto also appeared in Nickelodeon’s All That, confirming viewers’ suspicions that she is an actress hired by TLC rather than Owens’ actual love.

Despite the fact that there was no evidence to back this claim at the time, many people assumed Matto wasn’t gay and that she came out on television to increase her YouTube views.

