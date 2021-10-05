Stephanie Grisham: Ivanka and Jared Thought They Were The Royal Family ‘Inappropriately.’

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham chastised Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for acting like royalty when going abroad, calling them “heady with authority.”

“When we went to the state dinner with the Queen, [Ivanka and Jared] thought they should be involved in everything the president and first lady did, and that was completely inappropriate,” Grisham said on CNN’s New Day on Tuesday.

“It was the same situation on our last foreign trip to India,” she continued. “They were planning our visits and participating in the tours that [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi was giving the former president and first lady… They were usually close by, and it was quite inconvenient.”

In his new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, former White House official John Grisham claims that the couple imagined they were the royal family while Trump was in power, and that she believes they were a “shadow president and first lady.”

Former First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, John Grisham, predicted that Ivanka and Jared’s actions would irritate Melania “because she is a huge rule follower in terms of etiquette.”

Grisham explained how she personally barred the couple from attending the State of the Union dinner with Melania Trump, whom she wanted to “have her moment and go in” alone.

Trump’s son-in-law, who worked as a senior adviser to the president, was singled out by the former press secretary, who claimed that Kushner went unchecked in the White House.

“Jared Kushner has a chief of staff of his own. He was the one who hired his own team. Grisham stated, “He did what he wanted and nobody opposed him.”

“You couldn’t do it. This was the son-in-law of the president. So he’d go into these places where I knew he had no experience and profess to be able to save the day, and then he’d leave,” she continued. “In the White House, there was a running joke that when things became really rough, they went on vacations.”

“He was not an expert on any of those things — closing down borders, the economic ramifications, the health consequences — yet he alone seemed to be deciding the nation’s first,” Grisham writes in her book. This is a condensed version of the information.