Steph Davis of Hollyoaks was rushed to the hospital with coronavirus.

Steph Davis, a former Hollyoaks star, was rushed to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Steph, a mother of one, posted a video to Instagram while lying in a hospital bed hooked up to oxygen and an intravenous drip.

Steph, 28, informed her Instagram followers that she had a headache before going to bed and awoke with symptoms that required her to contact an ambulance.

Millions of people who have got the AstraZeneca vaccine may not be able to travel overseas.

Steph, who portrayed Sinead O’Connor in the Channel 4 soap from 2010 to 2019, said she felt “driven over” by her fans.

Steph told her followers that hospital workers had given her water and medicines, but she was still in a lot of agony.

“Last night I had a bit of a headache before bed and my sinuses – I woke up so sick that I had to call an ambulance,” she explained.

“I had a positive Covid test. I feel as if I’ve been ran over by a car. The worst part is that I can’t touch my flesh – my front and back, and my skin – and it’s killing me.

“I’m in excruciating pain.” Oh, my God, this is dreadful. It everything happens in a flash. I essentially awoke unable to move.

“Obviously, I’ve never had uncomfortable skin before, so I assumed it wasn’t a chest infection or something else I’d experience with my chest.” I’m in a bad mood.

“I’m going to go back to sleep right now; I’m in and out of it.”

“I feel like I’ve been run over; I can’t touch my skin, and they’ve started me on additional fluids and medicines to help with the agony, but I honestly feel like I’ve been run over.”