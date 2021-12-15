Steph Curry’s 3-point record-breaking video has been seen over 2 million times.

On Tuesday, Steph Curry set a new NBA 3-point record while leading the Golden State Warriors to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks.

The basketball superstar only needed one 3-pointer on the night to tie NBA veteran Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 points. Curry made 2,974 points in the first quarter and five overall during the contest at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Curry’s achievement was made all the more astounding by the fact that he did so in only 789 games, compared to Allen’s 1,300 games.

Allen and Reggie Miller, the previous record holders, were on hand to see the record-breaking play, which occurred at the 7:32 mark, and celebrated with the sold-out audience at the game, which had been sold at inflated prices in anticipation of the event.

Curry’s record-breaking 3-pointer quickly went viral on Twitter, with NBC’s tape garnering 1.3 million views in only a few hours. Other films from journalists and Barstool Sports were also shared on the platform, garnering over 1.5 million views in total. As of this writing, the total number of people has reached 2.8 million.

After Curry’s record-breaking basket, the Warriors took a timeout, giving him the opportunity to properly enjoy the moment. Dell and Sonya Curry, who sat amid stars like Alicia Keys, Michael Strahan, and Pete Davidson, were seen celebrating with him.

According to the BBC, Steph Curry remarked after an emotional celebration: “I’m grateful for how the crowd embraced the moment with me and allowed me to get lost in it. There was definitely a lot of emotion because I know how much effort has gone into this, and I’ve been dreaming big since I first picked up a basketball.” Curry was given an oversized basketball jersey with the number “2,974” inscribed on it by Allen and Miller after the game to commemorate his achievement.

Curry said as he accepted his present, “This is really special, man.” “This number has been on my mind for a long time. It was even on my sneakers. Basketball has a long history. This is quite unique.”