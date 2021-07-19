Statistics back up the idea of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Top health experts are warning Americans about a “pandemic among the unvaccinated,” as data from throughout the country shows that the majority of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.

Louisiana and Maryland, both of which have witnessed substantial increases in vaccination rates in recent months, are case studies in what happens to a community with low immunization rates.

Governor John Edwards noted in a tweet that “COVID-like sickness, cases, and hospitalizations are increasing in every region of Louisiana.” “Believe it or not, we are in the fourth surge.”

According to the governor, 97 percent of COVID-19 instances and COVID-related deaths in Louisiana have been among those who have not been properly vaccinated since February.

“Get vaccinated if you aren’t fully immunized,” Edwards said.

This increase is becoming more common across the country. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, new case numbers have risen by at least 10% in 48 states this week compared to the previous week.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stated Friday, “This is becoming a pandemic among the unvaccinated.”

The Delta form, which is now the most transmissible Covid-19 mutation yet, is responsible for the majority of this increase, according to US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

According to a representative for Maryland’s governor’s office, all COVID-19 deaths in the state happened among people who had not been vaccinated.

COVID has a new look.

Unvaccinated people are also responsible for 19 instances and 93 percent of hospitalizations, respectively.

According to ABC News, identical findings have been observed in other states. People should get vaccinated since the more transmissible delta variety is producing fresh outbreaks, according to the experts.

“We only have two choices: get vaccinated and terminate the pandemic, or accept mortality, a lot of it, this spike and another surge, and probably another variant,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Catherine O’Neal stated during a state COVID-19 press conference on Friday.