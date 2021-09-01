States with the highest pay for public school teachers.

In the United States, 50 million students attend public elementary and secondary schools, with parents generally placing a high value on which schools would improve their child’s academic performance the most. Every great public school, as everyone knows, has an amazing teacher at its core.

While teaching is sometimes considered as a calling, the allure of a good wage at a school can be powerful, therefore it may come as a surprise to some that a teacher’s average annual compensation varies widely across the United States.

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the average yearly compensation for a school teacher in the United States is $63,645, with Mississippi ($45,192) paying the least.

This website ranks the states in the United States that pay the highest average annual compensation to public elementary and secondary school teachers.

Wisconsin ($59,176) is a state in the United States.

In Wisconsin, there are 5,989 public and private PK-12 schools, with a large number of them regarded as good in academics and extracurricular activities.

According to Department of Public Instruction data, a brief trend of growth in math proficiency halted in 2019, when Wisconsin students’ test results declined significantly in the 2018-19 academic year.

Ohio ($59,713) is a state in the United States.

According to Ohio Department of Education data, public schools in the state serve around 1.8 million pupils, making it the sixth-largest public school system in the US.

Despite Ohio’s generally unexceptional public school system, 100 school districts in the state had graduation rates of above 90% in 2010, including some of the best in the country.

New Hampshire ($60,000) is a state in the United States.

According to the National Education Association, New Hampshire will have one of the lowest student-to-teacher ratios in the country in 2021.

However, according to the same research, New Hampshire ranks lowest in state financing for public education.

Georgia ($60,578) is a state in the United States.

“At the K-12 level, Georgia has paved the way for new approaches to education,” the state adds in a statement.

“The state allows entire school systems, as well as individual schools, to apply for charter status in order to better serve their communities.

Vermont ($61,108) is a state in the United States.

The state currently has 250 public schools, including 28 union high schools supported by communities with independent elementary school systems.

Vermont students outperform the national average. This is a condensed version of the information.