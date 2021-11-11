Start Time, Route, and How to Watch the Parade Live in 2021.

The 2021 Veterans Day Parades will go place across the country today, rain or shine.

New York City will host the country’s largest parade, and if you can’t make it to the streets in person, you can watch it on TV or online.

The event will feature active duty military, veterans, and first responders, with former US Air Force Master Sergeant Kevin Carrick serving as Grand Marshall this year.

The 102nd annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in 2021, which simultaneously honors the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 response and the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.

The 2021 New York City Veterans Day Parade will feature over 300 marching groups, over 25,000 marchers, 30 floats, and over 150 military vehicles.

When is the Veterans Day Parade in 2021?

At 8 a.m., the participants in the New York City Veterans Day Parade in 2021 will gather.

The parade will begin between noon and 12:30 p.m. and will last around three hours, ending between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The route of the NYC Veterans Day Parade

Madison Square Park will host the annual opening ceremony for the Veterans Day Parade. The number of people attending the inaugural ceremony at the Eternal Light Memorial will be drastically decreased.

The parade will then go north up Fifth Avenue, beginning at 25th Street, as is customary.

Depending on COVID-19 limits and conditions on the day, the final point is expected to be changed, but it will at least reach 40th Street.

How to Watch the Veterans Day Parade in New York City

The parade is open to the public on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Spectators can queue up anywhere between 27th Street and the parade’s end location, which will be announced later. Event organizers are reminding in-person audiences to be attentive of health and safety precautions.

The entire parade will be aired on television and online if you are unable to attend in person.

The entire event will be shown live on local station WABC. The procession will be live-streamed on the internet, and the link to watch it will be available on the