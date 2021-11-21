Start Time, Channel, and Livestream Information for the AMAs 2021

The annual American Music Awards (AMAs) in Los Angeles will be attended by the biggest stars in music tonight. Coldplay and BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Walker Hayes, Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Eurovision winners Mneskin are among the nominees who will be able to witness the show from the comfort of their own homes.

The Washington Newsday has all of the information you need about the AMAs 2021, including the start time, channel, and live stream information.

How to Watch the American Music Awards in 2021

The American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight (Sunday, November 21).

Thankfully, the ABC Network, including its streaming portal ABC.com, will be broadcasting the entire ceremony live.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch ABC Live on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV if you don’t have access to network television. Subscriptions to these platforms start at $64.99 per month.

At 8 p.m. ET, the awards presentation will begin.

Do not be concerned if you are unable to attend the entire ceremony. On Monday, November 22, the AMAs will be available to view on Hulu and ABC.com.

This year’s show will be hosted by rapper Cardi B, who has already won five AMAs.

Cardi B stated in a statement confirming her position, ” “I was ecstatic when I received the invitation to host the AMAs. I’m ready to bring my own personality to the American Music Awards stage! Jesse Collins, ABC, and MRC deserve credit for making this possible.” Cardi is also nominated for three awards: Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Favorite Song – Hip-Hop.