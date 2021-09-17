Start Date, Line-up, Host, and Judges for Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars”

After 16 years on the air, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) has reached its 30th season. The latest season has a diverse cast of celebrities, ranging from Olympic athletes to actors and influencers, all vying for the Mirror Ball Trophy at the competition’s conclusion. Everything you need to know about Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars can be found on this website.

When does Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars premiere?

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC on Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

After that, the series will air every Monday until the finale, which is slated for mid-November.

You can watch Dancing with the Stars on the ABC Network, ABC.com, and the ABC App as each episode airs live. If you miss an episode, you can watch the most recent episode the next day on ABC’s website.

Every Tuesday, Hulu subscribers may watch episodes of Dancing with the Stars.

Hulu may be subscribed to for $5.99 per month after a 30-day free trial.

The Line-Up for Dancing with the Stars Celebrities from the DWTS

During the first live show of Dancing with the Stars, the official pairings will be revealed.

The following celebrities are competing on Dancing with the Stars:

Jimmie Allen is a country music singer. Mel C Bling is a Spice Girls legend. Christine Chiu (Empire) Melora Hardin, Melora Austin Green, Brian Austin Green, Brian Austin Green, Brian Austin Green, Brian Austin Green, Brian Austin Green Olivia Jade is a social media celebrity. Matt James, the Bachelor’s star, Amanda Kloots, co-host of The Talk Martin Kove is an actor. Suni Lee is an Olympic gymnast. Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, a WWE wrestler, Kenya Moore, star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, is a peloton instructor and fitness personality. Rigsby, Cody Iman Shumpert, an NBA player and YouTube personality, is also a singer. Siwa, JoJo 1 out of 15

