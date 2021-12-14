Star V of BTS surpasses 10 million Instagram followers in under 5 hours, setting a new record.

V, a member of BTS, has set two new Guinness World Records for gaining one million and ten million Instagram followers in the shortest amount of time.

On December 6, hours after it was announced that the K-pop singer, real name Kim Tae-hyung, and his bandmates—Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, and RM—launched their own Instagram profiles.

According to the Guinness World Marks website, V set two new records after gaining 1 million Instagram followers in just 43 minutes and 10 million in 4 hours and 52 minutes.

“Nothing to see here, just V smashing records for the fastest time to hit one million AND 10 million followers on Instagram,” read a tweet from the official Guinness World Records Twitter account on Monday.

The “Dynamite” singer has the most followers of his bandmates, with a total of 25.8 million, despite the fact that they all have more than 20 million.

NCT member TAEIL MOON previously held the record for gaining 1 million followers the fastest, doing so in 1 hour and 45 minutes after his first post in July. Jennifer Aniston and Rupert Grint have also held the record.

Breaking Guinness World Records is practically a way of life for BTS, who set five new records in May of this year with their popular track “Butter.”

With 3.9 million concurrent viewers for the track’s premiere, “Butter” set a new record for the most viewers for a video premiere on YouTube. With 187 million views, it also broke the record for the most viewers for a music video premiere on YouTube (the stars beat their own record for their pop juggernaut “Dynamite”).

The song also set records for the most viewed YouTube music video in a single day and the most viewed YouTube music video by a K-pop group in a single day.

With 11,042,335 global streams in one day, BTS’ “Butter” also set a new record for the most streamed song on Spotify in the first 24 hours of its release.

After winning accolades in music and sports, the band was inducted into the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame in September 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.