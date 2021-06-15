Star Lord from the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ video game has sparked a flurry of Chris Pratt memes.

After a first look at the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game was revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Marvel fans erupted on social media (E3).

Fans got a glimpse at the principal character, Peter Quill, better known as the Star Lord, in the Square Enix video game.

Many admirers could not help but note the character’s lack of similarity to Chris Pratt, thus it was just the character’s looks that drew their attention.

Pratt has become identified with the character he famously brought to life for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He is played him in a number of films since then, including Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The new game takes its cues from comic book characters rather than movie characters, as evidenced by the Star Lord’s blonde locks.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings over Quill’s new look, with many confessing that they are too used to identifying him with Pratt.

“I’m too used to Chris Pratt #E32021.” user @TheJWittz wrote alongside a screenshot of the character from the game’s trailer.

One person replied with a picture of John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier grimacing. Walker takes over as Captain America in the program, but is viewed as a huge disappointment by original Captain America Steve Rogers’ friends Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson.

“Guardians game has some promise, if I can get over Starlord not being Chris Pratt.” @MarcusLongfella said alongside a GIF of Pratt as Quill making an obscene gesture.

In the Guardians of the Galaxy video game, Chris Pratt is surprised to learn that he has been replaced as Star-Lord #E32021.

twitter.com/XyZ4MEZtk4

June 14, 2021 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel)

“Chris Pratt when he sees they replaced him as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy video game #E32021,” @blurayangel wrote alongside a GIF of Pratt’s character crying.

This is not the first time fans have expressed similar sentiments, as they did when the Marvel’s Avengers game was published.

“It’s weird how everyone in the Avengers game looks like a failed Chris Pratt clone and Star Lord looks like a failed Chris Evans clone.” @jj mason commented, referring to the game.

Meanwhile, some stated that they. This is a condensed version of the information.