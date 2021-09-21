Stanford Disease Specialist Debunks Nicki Minaj’s COVID Tweets

A Stanford disease specialist offers her thoughts on rap artist Nicki Minaj’s recent statements about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease expert at Stanford Health Care, spoke to KPIX on Tuesday about patients she’s seen who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and others who haven’t.

“This is a difficult subject,” Liu stated. “I have patients who have delayed getting vaccinated, and some of them have eventually recovered, while others have died of COVID. It’s terrible when our unvaccinated patients die of COVID despite our best attempts to get them vaccinated or treat them after they’ve contracted the infection.”

Liu then went on to stress how dangerous it is to distribute false information about the COVID-19 vaccination, saying, “It’s really disconcerting.” Liu also stated how people with large followings are “casting doubts on matters where there is greater evidence available.”

“The COVID patients we see in the hospital are either unvaccinated or have immune systems that are unable to respond to the vaccine. And it’s pretty bad,” Liu explained.

Liu also brought up Minaj’s remarks on infertility and how science is always changing.

“First and foremost, we must state that there are numerous causes of infertility and testicular swelling,” Liu stated. “There are no COVID vaccinations on that list. There’s still a lot of research to be done to see if the COVID infection can damage your fertility. On that, the jury is yet out. However, there is some evidence that COVID infection can impact other sexual functions.”

On September 13, Minaj sparked outrage on Twitter when she revealed that she would not be attending the 2021 Met Gala because she was unvaccinated. As a result, when asked about her vaccination status by celebrities and critics, Minaj stated that she wanted to learn more about the vaccine.

Minaj also claimed that her cousin’s friend in Trinidad had received the vaccine and had swollen testicles, adding to her mistrust and the public’s perception of her opinions on the vaccine.

