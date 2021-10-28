Stacey Abrams’ Political Action Committee (PAC) wipes out $212 million in medical debt for 108,000 people across five states.

Medical debts due by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama have been paid off thanks to a political organization led by Stacey Abrams.

According to the Associated Press, the Fair Fight Political Action Committee donated a total of $1.34 million to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to discharge debts with a face value of $212 million.

Georgia was the state with the largest debt forgiveness, with 69,000 persons having their medical costs reimbursed. 27,000 people in Arizona had their loans forgiven, while 8,000 people in Louisiana had theirs forgiven, and roughly 2,000 people in both Mississippi and Alabama had their debts erased.

After losing the governorship of Georgia in 2018, Abrams founded Fair Fight Action. Since then, the organization has raised more than $100 million. While Fair Fight Action is most recognized for its voting rights campaign, it has recently begun working to expand health care access across the country.

In a statement, Abrams said, “I know directly how medical bills and a flawed healthcare system drive families deeper into debt.” “This problem is worsened across the sunbelt and in the South, where failed leaders have calledously refused to expand Medicaid, even during a pandemic.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Paying off medical debt is another part of the affiliated group Fair Fight Action’s fight for Medicaid expansion in the 12 states that have refused to cover all poorer adults, according to Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of Fair Fight Action and senior adviser to the PAC.

“What’s crucial about this is the link between Medicaid expansion and crushing medical debt,” Groh-Wargo explained.

Arizona and Louisiana are two of the states that have extended Medicaid.

Fair Fight Action started ads last week asking that Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp include Medicaid expansion to the list of issues that lawmakers will debate in a special session beginning next week to redraw electoral boundaries. Democrats hope Abrams will run against Kemp again in 2022, after a close loss that catapulted her into national prominence.

Fair Fight is donating the third-largest donation in its history, according to RIP Medical Debt. Last year, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $50 million to the organization. More people have benefited as a result of the group’s efforts. This is a condensed version of the information.