St. Vincent on Rolling Around in Lingerie with Dakota Johnson in “The Nowhere Inn”

Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, makes an unexpected film debut in The Nowhere Inn, a mind-bending mockumentary.

She co-wrote and starred in the film with fellow musician Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia), which is now available in cinemas and on demand. Expect the unexpected in this plot-twisting film, which begins as a documentary about life on the road but quickly devolves into mind-numbing “meta-fiction.”

Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey) makes an eye-catching and attention-grabbing cameo as Clark’s lover, and both Clark and Brownstein play themselves throughout.

St Vincent is presently on tour in the United States, and she told This Website that she hopes the film isn’t a foreshadowing of things to come.

“Oh, jeez,” she exclaimed, “that portion hadn’t occurred to me.” “I’m putting up a show and a production that will both frighten and amuse audiences, as well as move them. I’m terrific at producing things and seeing a concept through to completion, but I’m terrible at considering how those things will affect the rest of the world.”

Clark claims that the movie came about as a result of her “begging” her buddy Brownstein to help her make a concert film, but Clark wanted a concert film that was unlike any other made by major performers. “We wanted to address a lot of the things that Carrie and I have been talking about for years at this point – this idea of, money for, and performance of ‘authenticity,’” she explained.

“How the self is portrayed on social media every day. What is the difference between performance and reality, and why does it matter?” Clark remarked.

The film’s premise began as a mock-documentary, but as Brownstein described to This website, the ball began rolling from there. “We were more interested in the ways truth can be dismantled and manipulated,” she explained. We eventually just wanted to appreciate the kaleidoscope effect of a truth and identity being distorted, which really opened us up to absurdism and surrealism.

“We basically started with something solid, I suppose in terms of facts or storytelling or lived experiences,” Brownstein explained, “but we immediately wanted to deviate into something that just seemed wonderful and fantastical.”

Brownstein confesses to playing a character who is “little more innocent.” This is a condensed version of the information.