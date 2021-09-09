Squirrel Girl footage from the canceled Marvel show has been shared by the showrunner of ‘New Warriors.’

Behind-the-scenes footage from the canceled Marvel TV show New Warriors has been published, offering fans a look at some of the comic book characters in live-action.

On Thursday, Kevin Biegel posted and deleted a number of posts regarding the show, giving fans their first glance at actress Milana Vayntrub in costume as Marvel Comics superhero Squirrel Girl.

“I’m feeling a little naughty. According to CBR.com, Biegel initially posted, “May do something uncouth.”

The ill-fated play was canceled, according to Biegel, because it was “too gay.”

“There’s a show we wrote a few years ago,” he explained in a longer post. It was a proudly homosexual establishment. The show was killed by a unique authority. For the simple reason that it was too gay. Brentwood turd, affluent and straight. He was sacked from his job because he was a jerk at work. We, on the other hand, #NewWarriors,” she says.

The showrunner released more photos of Vayntrub in costume, as well as videos of the character Tippy-Toe and the cast and crew having a good time on set.

Another clip showed the process of designing Squirrel Girl’s costume.

Biegel shows his kids some show footage in another video, and they are sufficiently impressed.

“Well…

I got to make our kids proud (yep, that’s The Rocketeer score as Squirrel Girl jumps, flips, and dives),” he tweeted.

On the subject of the show’s cancellation, Biegel speculated that it was never broadcast on television because of someone’s “agenda.”

He tweeted, “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to share it with you.” “If this were a case where the show was bad, I’d completely shut up and never say anything. Unfortunately, this was a case of a “high-level executive with an agenda.” He was let go. Our show is still on my mind.”

After a pilot was filmed and a 10-episode series was ordered in 2017, New Warriors was planned to broadcast on Freeform.

It was supposed to air in 2018, however it was canceled by Freeform. The show was canceled after several failed attempts to sell it to other networks.

"I have evenings when I can't fall asleep because I feel so furious we couldn't have characters say something like this — because of one exec who felt we were developing a show that was," Biegel wrote on Twitter.