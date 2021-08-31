Squeeze Celebrates Nearly 50 Years Together, the ‘Nomadband Tour,’ and the 40th Anniversary of ‘East Side Story.’

Squeeze, a British rock band, was in the middle of an American tour with Daryl Hall and John Oates in early 2020, which included a stop at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. The lockdown came just as the momentum of the double bill between two legendary acts was about to get up, and the rest of the tour was postponed.

Squeeze, led by co-founders Glenn Tillbrook and Chris Difford for nearly 50 years, is currently back in the United States, headlining their own performances as well as repeating their dates with Hall and Oates. Squeeze’s Nomadband Tour kicked off in Nashville in early August and will end on October 3 in Stockton, California.

Tillbrook, who sings and plays lead guitar, is excited to be back on the road. During a recent tour stop in Cincinnati, he told This website, “It feels absolutely amazing to be playing after such a long period.” “There were a lot of good things that came out of that [break].” After a year and a half, I got to spend a lot more time with my family than I had in the previous year and a half. It was a wonderful moment to take a breather and reevaluate.”

“The thing that I’m seeing now that we’re back is the excitement from the audiences,” says Difford, the band’s rhythm guitarist and co-singer. “I assume that for a lot of folks, this is the first time they’ve been to a concert in a long time. There’s a lot of excitement, especially at this point in the tour, to come see a band play, especially us. It goes over quite well, so we’re in fantastic shape.”

Fans can expect an evening of classic Squeeze favorites like “Pulling Mussels From a Shell,” “Another Nail in My Heart,” “Black Coffee in Bed,” “Tempted,” “Hourglass,” and “Goodbye Girl,” whether the band is headlining their own tours or sharing the stage with Hall and Oates.

There was something really thrilling about playing it with Hall and Oates this time, and the short set really punctuates a certain kind of enthusiasm from us. This is a condensed version of the information.