Spotify Wrapped 2021 will send out shopping links to the merch pages of your favorite artists.

This year’s Spotify Wrapped promotion will send you links that will lead you directly to the product pages of your favorite musicians.

All of this is feasible as a result of a recent merger with the e-commerce platform Shopify, which occurred in October 2021.

Spotify has been chastised in the past for not adequately compensating musicians that stream on its platform. They are providing a new approach to bring additional cash to its creators with this feature.

Artists on Spotify may already utilize the feature to list t-shirts, vinyl records, and concert tickets on their profiles, which can be the lifeblood of their businesses since that album sales aren’t as strong as they once were.

If you scroll to the bottom of Taylor Swift’s page, you’ll see various items on sale next to the “About” section, which is an illustration of what this looks like. Remi Wolf’s profile, meanwhile, includes links to bucket hats, CDs, and tie dye T-shirts.

Spotify will send emails to individual customers during this year’s Wrapped promotion, identifying their favorite artists of the year.

You could also discover links to performers’ virtual merch tables in this personalized roundup, where you can show your support by purchasing an item or two.

Brendan Codey, Associate Director for Creator Growth and Programs at Spotify, stated in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “With this year’s Wrapped, this is the portion I’m most looking forward to. We’re sending out special letters to fans that will include a list of their favorite bands for 2021, as well as a link to shop for their products.” ” Wrapped has evolved into a cultural phenomenon that is positively energized. Artists and fans use the chance to thank each other for the year, and they have these really lovely social media exchanges.

“This is simply a continuation of what came before. We’re considering how to incorporate items and features that encourage various types of connections. You’ll be able to show your support for your favorite team. This is a condensed version of the information.