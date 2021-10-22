Spotify is the most popular workplace in the United States.

How do you get to the top of our list of the Best Places to Work?

It’s simple, but it’s not easy: create a company culture that prioritizes people. One approach to doing so, according to this year’s winner, multinational music streaming powerhouse Spotify, is to start with Swedish pieces.

The corporation has offices all over the world, the largest of which is located in New York City, but its headquarters and roots are located in Stockholm. Spotify has maintained major characteristics that are uniquely Swedish, such as a relatively flat management structure, a “no prima donnas” employee policy, a corporate culture that emphasizes teamwork and openness, as well as perks—some of which, while mandated by Swedish law, are almost unheard of elsewhere. For example, all new parents, including men, should be entitled to six months of paid leave.

There’s more to come. Much, much more.

Employees are encouraged to live anywhere they like and communicate digitally, according to the company’s “work from anywhere” policy, which was implemented in February. Spotify is taking the first week of November off for all of its staff to recover from the pandemic’s pressures, with all work—emails, Zoom meetings, and phone calls—actively discouraged. (Of course, Spotify will remain available to listeners, and personnel who are required to work to keep the network operational will be given the following week off.) Then there are the minor details, such as “fika.” Although the word fika roughly translates to “coffee break” in American English, it is an integral element of Swedish culture, serving as a daily reminder of the importance of work-life balance. “In Sweden, you hear “oh, it’s fika time,” says Adam Winer, an American Spotify senior director for content strategy, analytics, and insights. Let’s fetch the cinnamon buns, coffee, and whatever else we need.” As part of the interview process, Winer says he now employs fika as a hiring technique, having a promising prospect hang out informally with four or five Spotifiers over coffee.

He admits to being sceptical at first about reports of collaboration and access to high executives, including the founders. “It isn’t like Amazon, where managers are in charge. This is a condensed version of the information.