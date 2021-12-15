‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Needs to Answer These 7 Spoilerific Questions.

After months of conjecture, Spider-Man: No Way Home is almost here, and fans will finally find out if all the rumors are real.

Despite watching previews, Marvel fans are still curious about who else might feature in the film and how all of the previous franchise villains managed to return for Spidey’s current journey.

Despite rumors and the occasional online leak, Tom Holland, Marvel, and the rest of the Spider-Man: No Way Home team have managed to keep most of the film from being spoiled.

The film is currently in theaters throughout the world, but it will be released in the United States on Friday, December 17. Here are seven questions fans want answered in Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of its debut.

Is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Charlie Cox?

This notion began when fans of Daredevil thought they saw a familiar pair of forearms in the first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Cox himself confirmed to The Washington Newsday that they were not his limbs.

The actor, who starred as Daredevil in the three-season Netflix series, will, however, return to the MCU as Matt Murdock. Kevin Feige verified this on the press tour for No Way Home, saying that Cox is still Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when he’ll show up is a mystery.

Who is the final member of the Sinister Six?

We already know that numerous villains from Spider-history Man’s will appear in No Way Home to fight Holland’s Peter Parker, but could there be more?

Willem Dafoe will reprise his role as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus, and Thomas Haden Church will reprise his role as Sandman, as seen in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy. We’ll see Rhys Ifans as Lizard and Jamie Foxx as Electro from Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man movie.

The Sinister Six are a gang of villains from Spider-past Man’s who appear in Marvel comics. We only need one more to complete the set, as five have already been confirmed.

Will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Make a Comeback?

This is the most widely circulated rumor. According to multiple sources, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the two previous Spider-Men from Sony’s flicks, will return alongside the villains from their respective films. Feige, Holland, and the rest of the No Way Home cast, on the other hand, have all disputed the rumor.

Garfield himself, to be precise. This is a condensed version of the information.