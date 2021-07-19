Spectators at the Tokyo Olympics: What Will the Games Look Like Without a Crowd?

Spectators will not be permitted at Olympic sites in Tokyo due to the current COVID-19 outbreak. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that medal ceremonies will take performed with different restrictions in place and that medalists will put on their own medals.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place in the midst of a state of emergency in the Japanese city, which went into effect on July 12 and will last until August 22 due to an increase in COVID-19 infections.

“No spectators will be admitted into any venues in Tokyo during the Olympic Games,” the IOC announced in a statement on July 8. Local government authorities shall meet and decide particular steps in cooperation with local governors based on the situation in each area under this policy in areas where emergency measures are not in effect.”

It’s unclear how the arenas will look in the absence of crowds, whether the seats will be vacant or filled with cardboard cutouts of people (as seen at certain prior athletic events held during the pandemic) or some other arrangement.

The IOC and the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games have been contacted for comment by this website.

The spectator prohibition, according to the Associated Press, applies to both indoor and outdoor venues in Tokyo, as well as three other prefectures: Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

According to Reuters, the governor of Fukushima prefecture declared on July 10 that spectators will be prohibited from attending the region’s Olympic games, reversing an earlier decision to allow a restricted number of fans to attend.

According to the Associated Press, the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee announced on July 6 that roadside watching of race walks or marathons in the northern city of Sapporo will also be prohibited.

Following a meeting of five Olympic and Japanese government agencies in charge of the Games, the decision to ban spectators was made. Spectators from other countries had been barred for months.

CNN reported on this. Because of the pandemic, Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, claimed at the time that they had “no choice but to hold the Games in a limited style.”

According to the website of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, “the rate of new positive cases continues to rise, and the virus is.” This is a condensed version of the information.