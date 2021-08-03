‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is a sequel to the film ‘Space Jam.’ Is It LeBron James’ Real Family in the Cast?

Space Jam: A New Legacy draws in a far larger audience than the original Space Jam film. When an evil computer algorithm threatens their existence, LeBron James’ entire family is dragged into the nightmare.

The film is around James’ relationship with his middle son, Dom, who prefers to work in the computer game industry rather than follow in his father’s footsteps in the basketball business.

Dom’s older sibling, Darius, is a basketball player who appears to be following in his father’s footsteps, while Dom’s youngest child, daughter Xosha, is kept with James’ wife Kamiyah.

Given that James is married with three children and that his eldest son is a basketball player, some have speculated that they could be his genuine children making their first foray into the entertainment industry.

Is there a role for LeBron James’ real family in Space Jam: A New Legacy?

While James’ genuine ancestors are depicted in Space Jam: A New Legacy, they are represented by actors in the film.

Dom, James’ middle son who wants to pursue other interests instead of basketball, is played by young actor Cedric Joe. He had minor appearances in the TV shows Game Shakers and Modern Family prior to the film.

Though there are significant variations, his persona is based on James’ middle child, Bryce James.

Despite his talent, Dom does not want to play basketball in the film and instead wants to design video games.

Bryce James, on the other hand, appears to be a gifted player who attends Sierra Canyon High School, where the basketball squad is well-known.

