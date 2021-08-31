Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are enraged because Kanye West dropped them from the album “Donda.”

Kanye West’s new album Donda features Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, who both claim to have been cut from the album.

The highly anticipated and long-awaited album, which boasts a slew of high-profile collaborations including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and, controversially, Marilyn Manson, was eventually released on streaming sites on Sunday.

However, two musicians who were suspected of being involved have expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision.

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, has called West a “coward” for skipping his part on “Remote Control.”

When approached by TMZ in Calabasas on Monday, the “Crank That” hitmaker also referred to West as a “timewaster.”

He also released his verse on Instagram earlier in the day, captioning it, “Here’s my ‘Remote Control’ verse.” #Donda f*** Kanye.”

West was also chastised by Soulja Boy in a series of tweets.

In one tweet, he stated, “If he didn’t like the verse, he should of mentioned that don’t text me acting like u f*** with it then covertly remove it off.” “What sort of nonsense is that I was working on my album at the same time, I don’t have time for this nonsense.”

30 August 2021 — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy)

On Sunday, he also tweeted, “This n**** Kanye smh.” Please don’t hit my phone anymore, homie.”

Meanwhile, Chris Brown expressed his displeasure with being left off the album on social media.

Brown’s voice was heard on the song “New Again” when it was dropped on Sunday, but it was then replaced with a new version that he is not featured on, according to Rap-Up. Brown is still listed as a songwriter on the album.

Page Six claims that Brown responded to the snub by writing on his Instagram Story, “Kanye a whole hoe.”

“Nah he tweakin,” the “Loyal” singer wrote in another post.

West’s reps have been contacted for comment by this publication.

Donda had a lengthy pre-release campaign that included three West hearing events, the latest of which was held in Chicago last Thursday.

The last event took place.