Sophie Toscan Du Plantier’s Son Pierre-Louis Baudey: Who Is He?

Pierre-Louis Baudey is the only son of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, a late television producer. Plantier’s lifeless body was discovered on the path outside her holiday cottage in Schull, County Cork, Ireland, on December 23, 1996.

Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, 39, was married to French film producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier at the time of her death. They didn’t have any children together, but they did have children from past marriages.

Sophie Toscan Du Plantier has a son, Pierre Louis, from her first marriage to Pierre Jean Baudey.

Sophie Toscan Du Plantier had arrived in Schull on December 20, 1996, with the intention of returning to Paris for Christmas with her family. She never came back, unfortunately.

Ian Bailey, an English freelance journalist, was the prime suspect in the assassination of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier. The Garda did not press charges against him due to a lack of tangible evidence (Irish police).

France tried to extradite Bailey numerous times to question him about Sophie Toscan Du Plantier’s killing, but the Irish courts rejected the petitions.

Bailey was convicted of murder in absentia by the Cour d’Assises de Paris in May 2019 for the murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, yet he has never been incarcerated. The case in Ireland is still unsolved.

Bailey appears in the three-part Netflix documentary Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, in which he tells his side of the story about what happened after Sophie Toscan Du Plantier died.

Members of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier’s family appear in the film, recalling the woman she was and passing on her heritage.

They also discuss the sadness of her death, as well as their feelings over Bailey’s alleged participation.

Pierre-Louis Baudey, Sophie Toscan Du Plantier’s son, was just 15 years old when she was cruelly killed.

Pierre-Louis was residing with his grandparents in Sologne at the time of her death. Pierre Jean Baudey, his father, traveled from Paris to deliver the devastating news to his adolescent son.

Pierre-Louis remarked in the Netflix documentary Sophie: A Murder in West Cork: “I was a small youngster who was the only child in my family.

"Mum and I had a really tight relationship. It was a complete 180-degree turn.