Sophia Urista, the lead singer of a brass band, apologizes for urinating on a fan.

The frontwoman of a brass band who went viral after urinating on a fan’s face during a live performance has apologized, saying she went “too far.”

During Brass Against’s show at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, last weekend, Sophia Urista welcomed a fan on stage. She then told him to lie down before stripping off her clothes and urinating on him.

“Hello there, everyone. I’d want to discuss my performance at the Rockville Metal Festival in Daytona, Florida “In a message on Twitter, the singer said.

“In music and on stage, I’ve always pushed the envelope. That night, I overstepped my bounds.” Urista told the crowd she needed to pee while the band was singing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up.”

“Get my man with the can on his head ready,” she continued, “because we’re bringing him onstage and I’m going to p*** in this motherf****mouth.” *’s

She said, “I have to pee.” “I also can’t get to the bathroom. So we might as well turn it into a show.” A guy fan can be seen making his way up to the platform, a can affixed to his brow. Urista then takes a step back and stands over him to relieve herself.

The incident was captured on camera, which has been seen over 3.2 million times on YouTube.

Urista’s statement went on to say: “I adore my family, the band, and the fans, and I’m very aware that what I did caused people to be wounded or insulted. I want them to know that I’m sorry and that I didn’t aim to hurt them.

“I’m not a shock jock. I always like to start with the music. All of your continuing love and support means a lot to me.” — Sophia Urista (@sophiaurista) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/h9I1FEXEf1 16 November 2021 On Saturday, video of the incident went viral, garnering millions of views and leading the band to apologize on Urista’s behalf.

She got “carried away,” according to a post on the Brass Against Twitter account, and told followers it wasn’t a common occurrence.

“We had a terrific time at Welcome to Rockville last night. Sophia got a little carried away “According to the tweet, “That’s. This is a condensed version of the information.