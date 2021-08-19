Sonny Chiba, the Japanese actor and martial arts legend known for his role in the film “Kill Bill,” has died at the age of 82.

According to Oricon News, the movie actor has been battling an unique coronavirus, which led to his admission to Japan’s Chiba Prefecture’s Kimitsu hospital.

According to the website, Chiba acquired pneumonia while fighting the infection and died on Thursday as a result of his illness.

Sadaho Maeda, who was born in Fukuoka, Japan, rose to international recognition as one of the first actors to appear in martial arts films.

He became well-known around the world for his diverse filmography, which included a role as swordsmith Hattori Hanzo in Quentin Tarantino’s vengeance epic Kill Bill in 2003.

According to Oricon News, he is survived by three children, all of whom are actors: Juri Manase, Mackenyu Nitta, and Atsushi Maeda.

