‘So Smart’ Dog Adorably Rings Bell to Be Let Outside by Owner.

After being taught to press a bell to indicate she needed a toilet break, a cockapoo’s adorable training lesson has gone viral online.

At the time of writing, the video had had over 8 million views since it was posted on October 19. Vilja the Cockapoo, a popular TikTok account with over 900,000 followers, chronicles the owner’s mission to teach Vilja numerous talents, including high fives and peek-a-boo, but this one was a little more practical.

The text-to-voice generator read, “I bought a bell so my dog can ring every time she needs to go outdoors.” The owner began by demonstrating how the bell works by pulling it down in front of her.

The true training started when Vilja the dog was rewarded with cookies for successfully ringing the bell.

“We used it every time we walked outside that day,” the owner noted, demonstrating the dog effectively pressing the doorbell when it wanted to go outdoors.

“This is literally the morning after,” she wrote, accompanied by a video of Vilja eagerly waiting at the entrance, pressing the bell, to be taken outdoors.

Over a month later, an update revealed that she is still ringing the bell appropriately and now dings it rather than pawing at the door. The text-to-voice generator said, “She only goes to the doormat if she needs to go outside.”

Vilja’s owner also stated that she sleeps in her room at night and does not ring the doorbell.

One TikTok user said, “Pavlov would be proud.”

Another person said, “Your dog is honestly incredibly clever.”

Bell training is a highly recommended practice by the American Kennel Club, despite the fact that most videos don’t generate millions of views. “When many dogs need to go out, they will automatically begin going to the door, in some cases even barking,” it noted online. “However, using a bell or button to communicate with your dog can help them express themselves more effectively.” This is a condensed version of the information.